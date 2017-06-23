 ad

Four people arrested by officers investigating teenager's death in Deeside released " either on bail or investigation"

Published date: 23 June 2017 |
Published by: Staff reporter
POLICE investigating the death of a teenager in Deeside have released four people.

Matthew Cassidy, 19, from Merseyside, died of stab wounds in Connah’s Quay last month.

North Wales Police confirmed that a man and three women arrested earlier this week have been released “either on bail or under investigation”.

David John Woods, 19, from Liverpool has been charged with murder and remanded in custody.

The investigation is continuing and anyone with any information can contact police via the webchat, www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

Alternatively contact 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting reference RC 17078270. 


