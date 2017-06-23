Drug driver jailed for killing 'brilliant daddy' in A541 Flintshire collision

A MAN who admitted causing the death of a “brilliant daddy” when drug-driving has been sent to prison for more than five years.

Judge Niclas Parry, sitting at Mold Crown Court yesterday, told Paul Mayor, 45, that the death of Lee Bennison, of Leeswood, was “thoroughly avoidable”.

Under the influence of drugs, Mayor, turned right into the path of Mr Bennison’s red Kawasaki motorcycle without seeing him.

But he was there to be seen for some 22 seconds.

The 33-year-old victim was killed as he rode his motorcycle to work between Mold and Pontblyddyn on the A541 Wrexham Road on September 5 last year. He was thrown into the air and landed on a grass verge 25 metres away.

Crash victim Lee Bennison with partner Delyth Jones and son Osian

Mr Bennison – who left an 18-month-old son – died at the scene, despite “brilliant” efforts to save him by others including an off-duty nurse.

Mayor, of Knowsley, admitted causing his death by careless driving when the level of benzoylecgonine – a metabolite of cocaine – in his blood was more than six times the prescribed limit – 329 microgrammes compared to the legal limit of 50mcg.

The 45-year-old was jailed for five years and four months, banned from driving for seven years and ordered to take an extended retest.

Judge Parry said it was an aggravating feature that the crash took place just three days after Mayor had been bailed for an earlier incident of driving under the influence of two drugs.

Mayor had a previous conviction for dangerous driving while under the influence of drugs, but that was 20 years ago.

Prosecuting barrister Anna Price said the victim was riding towards Wrexham and the defendant’s Fiesta was travelling in the opposite direction. He turned right into the A5118 Chester Road directly into the path of the oncoming motorcycle – which was being properly ridden at between 40 mph and 45 mph in a 60 mph area.

“Mr Bennison was thrown from the vehicle and landed some 25 metres away,” she said.

One driver who had been travelling behind the motorcycle, but who was turning left towards Chester, heard “a very loud bang” and saw debris, smoke and the rider being thrown through the air.

At the scene Mayor said: “Please tell me he is alright.”

When the victim was found face down in the grass, Mayor repeated several times: “Do something for him, don’t let him die.”

Another motorist said Mayor’s car suddenly and for no reason turned directly into the motorcyclist’s path.

He found the victim was not breathing and started CPR.

A nurse who stopped to help, Jacqueline Jones, was said to have been “brilliant” – taking control and doing everything she could to try and keep him alive.

Mayor told police as he was turning he saw something out of the corner of his eye and at that point there was a bang.

He could not explain why he had not seen the approaching motorcycle, which should have been visible to him for some 22 seconds.

While the judge said he would not take it into account in sentencing, there was evidence of mobile phone use by Mayor in the lead-up to the crash. The defendant gave a no comment interview.

Danian Sabino, defending, said Mayor had got over his addictions and remained clean, but had then relapsed. He suffered anxiety and depression, but had done voluntary work and had at one stage worked as a cabinet maker at Liverpool Cathedral.

The terrible tragedy was the first thing he thought of in the morning and the last thing he thought of at night. He suffered nightmares and felt so much guilt.

Mayor wished to express his genuine sorrow to the court and to the victim’s family.

Mayor had a lack of positive clear thinking while under the influence of drugs, but Mr Sabino stressed his client tested negative for cocaine.

He said the by-produce of cocaine in his body had no pharmaceutical effect and did not cause impairment.

Mr Bennison’s bereaved family were present during the emotional hearing and crying could be heard from the public gallery.

Victim impact statements were read by the victim’s sister, Tasmin, brother Christian and partner Delyth Anne Jones.

Mr Bennison, formerly of Rhyl, lived at Bronallt in Leeswood and was described as a talented furniture marker whose loss had devastated the family.

Miss Jones said it was impossible to put into words the sheer magnitude of their loss.

“Lee was our everyday life, he was our past, future and present. He was an amazing daddy and the most thoughtful and kind partner anyone could ask for,” she said.

“We were an incredibly happy family bubble that had such fun and adventure ahead of us and that has been destroyed by the actions of one man.”

Following sentencing, PC Jo Roberts, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “Our condolences are with the family and friends of Mr Bennison, whose tragic death could have so easily been avoided.

“Paul Mayor showed no regards for his own or the safety of others by choosing to get behind the wheel while under the influence of drugs. His reckless behaviour resulted in the death of another person and shattered the lives of his loved ones forever.

“Please let this case serve as a warning that driving after taking drugs can have fatal consequences, and as a police force we will do whatever we can to bring those responsible before the courts.”

Anybody who has information regarding individuals who are driving while under the influence of drugs should call North Wales Police on 101 or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency always dial 999.