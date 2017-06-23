Buckley police station to close with officers moving to town's fire station

A town police station is set to close before officers relocate into a new facility at a fire station.

North Wales Police have confirmed they are closing Buckley Police Station, with the ‘office’ moving to the town’s fire station.

In a letter to Buckley Town Council, Supt Alex Goss said: “We’ve reviewed the current use of Buckley Police Station.

“Policing command for Buckley town is located in Mold.

“Three PCSOs are based in the Buckley station and they are supported by a wider neighbourhood policing team consisting of two sergeants, four constables and a further eight PCSOs who are based in the Mold.

“Patrol cover for the Buckley area is delivered from Mold.”

Supt Goss said this setup had been deemed the ‘optimum operational deployment’ to deliver objectives.

He added: “The station at Buckley has 13 work stations and a front counter – clearly too large for the establishment.

“The building would require refurbishment for continued use, the cost of which would be substantial. Running costs are also significant.

“A review determined that relocating the police office into Buckley Fire Station was deemed the best option... also meeting the objective of sharing public sector assets where it is feasible to do so.”

The move is to take place over the summer, and when complete, the police will ‘decommission’ and sell the current station

The proposal will be discussed by members of Buckley Town Council on Tuesday.