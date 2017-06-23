Mum reported son to police after seeing burglary of Flint dog grooming business online

A mother felt so strongly about her son’s criminal behaviour that she reported him when she realised he had been responsible for another burglary.

The raid occurred at the Barking Mad dog grooming business in Flint on May 5. A rock was hurled through the door and the premises ransacked.

Owner Carly Thomas obtained CCTV footage from neighbouring premises of the man responsible. Stills from the footage were placed on Facebook.

Mold Crown Court heard yesterday how David Hollis’ mother immediately recognised the burglar as one of her twin sons.

She was 100 per cent certain that it was David.

Barrister Anna Parry, prosecuting, said she felt so strongly about his criminal history and behaviour that she told the business owner.

It was reported to the police and she confirmed where he could be found.

Hollis, 34, said to have taken a till drawer and some £20 in change, admitted burglary and was jailed for eight months.

He had previous convictions for 76 offences, 20 of them for burglary.

Judge Niclas Parry told Hollis that the name of the shop probably best described what he was.

“You have a dreadful record for breaking into small businesses. They must be protected,” he said.

It would have been very distressing for the owner turning up for work to find it smashed up and ransacked.

He had done it while he was being supervised on licence following his release from a previous custodial sentence.

The judge said he accepted Hollis had acted out of desperation.

But he warned him: “I make no bones about it. If you breach your licence then you will go back into custody.”

Hollis, of Cilfan, Cornist, Flint, had been found asleep at an address with a quantity of loose change around him on the floor.

Arrested, he refused to leave his cell, was interviewed through the cell door and made no comment.

The dog grooming business owner had lost about £500 although repairing the damage and lost business because she was unable to open for a day while it was cleared up.

Oliver King, defending, said the offence was “pretty unsophisticated”. He put a rock through the glass door and caused a mess, all for about £20 worth of change.

But at the time he was desperate. He was homeless and desperate for money for food.

“He feels very bad about it, especially the impact it has had on the lady’s business,” he said.

Mr King said there was a glimmer of hope.

While on remand in Altcourse Prison in Liverpool, Hollis had discovered for the first time that he had a talent for drawing.

He had been encouraged by the fact that inmates and staff had been buying them and on his release hoped to set up a business selling his drawings via eBay and making money that way.

“He is excited about that. He has never done it before,” Mr King said.

He told Judge Parry that his client did regret that he “did not draw something for Your Honour to demonstrate that he is good at it.”

Judge Parry replied: “As long as it was not a picture of a dog, then I would be pleased to receive it.”