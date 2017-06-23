Guilty Wrexham pair face jail after conspiracy to burgle houses to steal car keys

Two men from Wrexham had been convicted of conspiracy to burgle houses to steal keys for vehicles parked outside.

Edmund James Partyka, 18, of Meadow Lea and Aaron Dean McKenzie, 26, of Coed Aben, both Caia Park, were jointly charged following an early morning incident at Falcon Road in Rhosnesni,Wrexham, on December 30.

They were also jointly accused of the aggravated taking of a Vauxhall Mokka vehicle from a driveway.

Convicted: Edmund Partyka and Aaron McKenzie

Both pleaded not guilty but were convicted by a jury at Mold Crown Court.

Judge Niclas Parry remanded both in custody to be sentenced next month along with a third man, who had previous pleaded guilty.

He warned they had been convicted of serious matters and lengthy custodial sentences would follow.

The court heard McKenzie was also waiting sentence with two others after admitted other offences including two attempted robberies at the Spar in Chester Road, Wrexham and at McColl’s in Rhosnesni, both on February 12.

The jury heard how two vehicles had been taken from different driveways in Falcon Road at about 7am.

Barrister Anna Price, prosecuting, alleged Partyka and McKenzie took the Mokka and then returned to the area and were seen behaving suspiciously.

They were challenged and drove off in the Mokka, abandoning it in Elm Grove.

A search showed items taken from the vehicle including a teddy bear were found at Partyka’s home.

Partyka did not give evidence in his own defence.

McKenzie said he had been to a party and had simply been ringing the other two to see if they were going to attend.

He said he was at home asleep on the sofa and could not recall trying to contact them after 5am.