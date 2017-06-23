Penycae couple given life ban from keeping animals after neglecting to treat dog's skin disease

A COUPLE have been given a lifetime ban from keeping animals.

Leslie Jones, 43, and Vanessa Rogers, 40, of Maes Y Nant, Penycae, were handed the bans at Wrexham Magistrates Court after each admitted two charges of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

The court heard that they had neglected to treat the chronic skin disease their 10 year-old dog Keano, a Golden Retriever, was suffering with.

Glen Murphy, prosecuting for the RSPCA, said their home was visited by one of the charity’s inspectors on March 3 this year. He said: “Concerns were raised about a dog being kept in a shed because workmen were at the house.

“The inspector noticed the dog had an extensive skin condition, missing hair, red skin and was underweight.”

Mr Murphy said the dog had last been seen by a vet in June 2015, and the couple agreed he could be signed over to the RSPCA.

Keano was assessed by vet Hannah Watson who found he was of “good temperament” but had a body condition score of “two out of five”, with thick discharge coming from both ears.

There were multiple areas of red skin, a thin coat of hair only, scabs and scales on the legs, and alopecia around the eyes.

The dog was found to be malnourished and the overall assessment was chronic skin disease suffered over a prolonged period of time, weeks to months.

Mr Murphy added: “It would have been clear to any reasonable person that veterinary attention was required and suffering could have been avoided with a visit to the vets for treatment.”

Ian Barnes, defending, said the couple loved Keano but could not afford the veterinary bills. He said: “They have owned Keano since he was eight weeks old and for a significant period things were done properly up to June 2015.

“Both rely on benefits and have six children with each other.

“The eldest, who used to help with the vets bills lost his job, although this is not offered up as an excuse.

“They had been feeding and worming him so were giving some level of care.”

Mr Barnes added: “They have learned a hard lesson in all of this as he was a family pet and they did care for him. He was only being kept in the shed while the council carried out repairs to their property.”

Jones and Rogers were both handed lifetime bans from ever owning, keeping or looking after animals.

Chairman of the magistrates bench Andy Stubbs said: “It is blatantly obvious from the photos we have seen that this dog was in need of medical help.”

He gave Jones a 12 month community order to carry out 120 hours unpaid work.

Rogers was given a 12 week community order to be tagged electronically to an 8pm to 8am curfew. The couple will also have to pay £300 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.