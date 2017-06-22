Three more arrested by officers investigating death of teenager in Connah's Quay

Three further arrests have been made by officers investigating the death of a teenager in Deeside.

North Wales Police have arrested a 48-year-old man on suspicion of murder, a 38-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender and being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and a 42-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three are local to the area.

It comes after 19-year-old Matthew Cassidy, from Merseyside, died of stab wounds in Connah’s Quay last month.

David John Woods, 19, from Liverpool has already been charged with murder and remanded in custody.

On Wednesday, a 19-year-old woman from Connah’s Quay was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder.

Senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Iestyn Davies said: “Despite one man having been charged and remanded in custody the investigation is still very much ongoing and we are determined to build as full a picture as possible.

“The 19-year-old woman arrested yesterday continues to be questioned and we are still eager to speak to anyone who can assist.

“Therefore I’m repeating our appeal for any information, no matter now insignificant you think it may be, to be passed to the investigation team as soon as possible.”

Anyone with any information relating to the investigation is asked to contact police via the webchat www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx,.

Alternatively contact 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting reference RC 17078270.