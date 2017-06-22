Crashed ‘stolen’ car burst into flames on impact in Bagillt

A suspected stolen car smashed through a garden fence and burst into flames.

Two men were arrested after the vehicle crashed through the concrete fencing on Broadacre Close in Bagillt at around 2am yesterday before bursting into flames.

North Wales Police said a 25-year-old man and 22-year-old man, both from Connah’s Quay, were arrested on suspicion of “aggravated unauthorised taking of a vehicle” and drink driving.

Two fire crews were sent to the scene to deal with the blaze after the vehicle came through the fencing at the back of the property, from Bryntirion Road.

Appliances from Holywell and Flint attended the scene and used breathing apparatus to tackle the fire, which destroyed the vehicle.

Neighbours described how the burning vehicle caused trees to catch fire in the garden.

Howard Greenhough, who lives near the property affected by the crash, said: “I woke up to the sound of a bang and went out.

“Everyone had woken up and was on the street.

“We heard two loud bangs and then flames shot up all of a sudden and you could hear the sound of windows smashing and then the whole thing went up.”

Mr Greenhough said it was lucky nobody was hurt during the incident.

He said: “It could quite easily have hit the house.

“The fire brigade and police were here really quickly and we had got the occupant out of the house.

“This is the fourth time that I can remember a vehicle coming off the road and going through the fence at the back.”

Fellow neighbour Dale Sutton, 26, said: “When I came out of the house, I saw the flames coming from the back of the house.

“It was like a big, orange fire going right above.

“We had to knock on the two houses next door to alert them and we had to knock on the house where it happened to get her out because the car was popping and banging.”

Another neighbour, who asked not to be named, said: “My neighbour woke me up around 2am and I saw the flames coming up and setting fire to the trees.

“All my neighbours were out sitting on their garden walls and the police were here with dogs.

“I heard a couple of loud bangs which could be the tyres popping or the fuel tank exploding.”