Caravan destroyed in early morning electrical blaze in Ruabon

A CARAVAN was destroyed in an accidental early morning blaze.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a call at about 5.40am yesterday reporting a touring caravan ablaze at James’s Touring Caravan Park in Llangollen Road, Ruabon.

A fire and rescue service spokesman told the Leaderthe blaze, which gutted the caravan, was caused by an electrical fault.

The spokesman added: “It appears the caravan was vacant.”

John Bailey, James’s Touring Caravan Park owner, said he was not on site but was informed after the fire was reported by another caravan occupant.

“The firemen were on the way out when I got here. There’s nothing left to look at – it is just metal and whatever is left of the caravan. We’re waiting for the caravan owner to come back.”