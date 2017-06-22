Police punched disorderly clubber from Southsea to protect public

A MAN was punched by police in an effort to bring him under control outside a nightclub, a court heard.

John McGrath, 25, of Bryn Hedd, Southsea, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly and obstructing a police office when he appeared at Wrexham Magistrates Court.

In the early hours of June 3 he was being escorted out of the Liquid and Envy nightclub on Brook Street in the town centre during a dispute with door staff.

Rhian Jackson, prosecuting, said: “CCTV alerted officers to the area where a male was refusing to leave, and they saw a 6ft male of large build arguing with door staff.

”As officers approached he said ‘f*** off, you got the wrong man’ and ‘I’m not going f****** nowhere’.

“He refused to leave and became agitated, and officers could see he was clearly not willing to walk away, and said ‘If you touch me I will lay you all out’.

Ms Jackson said McGrath was bigger than the officers and they were concerned other members of the public were nearby.

An officer took hold of his arm and punched McGrath to the face three times as well as aiming a knee strike at him, before Captor spray was used and door staff grabbed his legs to help take him to the floor.

CCTV footage was played to the court which Andy Holliday, defending, said showed another side, that McGrath intended to leave before being apprehended by the police.

“He fully accepts this and pleads guilty,” he said.

“There was an incident in the club in which my client feels he was the victim and he tried to regain entry.

“Officers attended and allowed him to have a conversation with the doorman, and the CCTV supports what happens, that he is trying to get away from officers to leave the area.

“The police officer then uses three punches to the face and a knee to the groin while the doorman takes his legs.”

District judge Gwyn Jones sentenced McGrath to a community order of a tagged curfew, to remain indoors from 7pm to 6am for eight weeks.

He said: “This was an incident in a sensitive area of Wrexham outside a nightclub where tempers had become frayed.

“You deliberately obstructed those officers and used your own size and strength to intimidate those officers.”

McGrath was also fined £150 for being drunk and disorderly and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.