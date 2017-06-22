Anglers and town council still fishing for answers over Greenfield pond ban

Trustees have so far refused to discuss the ban on fishing at a Flintshire park, leaving councillors and residents furious.

Earlier this month the Leader reported the Greenfield Valley Museum Heritage Park trust decided fishing will no longer be permitted at the Flour Mill Pool at the site.

Since the decision was announced there has been uproar among community leaders, residents and fishing enthusiasts.

Fishing enthusiast James Jones claimed to the Leader that the trustees have ‘gone behind everybody’s back’ and their decision is ‘heartbreaking’ for those who enjoy the sport.

Jon Wilkin, was also angered by the decision because fishing at the pool, also known as the Flowy to locals, is something not just for those who fish at the moment but for future generations.

On June 8, Holywell town councillors held a meeting and discussed the matter which lead to clerk John Baker sending a letter to Greenfield Valley trustees asking them to attend their next full council meeting.

This was held on Wednesday night at St Peter’s Church, Rosehill, but the trust will not provide any information until after their board meeting on June 27, after which a formal response will be given.

The council is still waiting for a formal response to the letter they sent.

Deputy mayor of Holywell Cllr Kenny Roberts, is on the board of trustees. He said: “Unfortunately I have missed a few meetings at the trust and missed the meeting when they decided to remove the fishing pegs.

“From memory, because of the health and safety issues there was a decision made to propose the people who fish there could fish far away from the bank.”

Cllr Roberts did not believe it was the fishing club who responded negatively to the ban but it was those who fish there at night.

Many residents and fishing enthusiasts turned up to the meeting on Wednesday who were outraged by the decision and by the fact the board of trustees was not going to discuss the matter further until after June 27.

They gave a petition to Cllr Joe Johnson, mayor of Holywell, and told of a petition online.

So far they have received hundreds of signatures fighting against the ban.

Cllr Karin Davies: “This is important to us and it’s important to the people of Holywell and Greenfield. It’s a public park and people have been going there for years for fishing.

“It’s not about health and safety – not a fisherman with a fishing rod. When they have that meeting we should ring someone up and get this sorted out even if we have to arrange a special meeting. I have had lots of responses from people asking me what’s going on.

“Let’s get that special meeting because I want to know who on earth is making these decisions.”

Cllr Barry Scragg also suggested the council should ‘bring this up as a matter of urgency’ to the county council because they own the site.

Andrew Farrow, chief officer for planning and environment at Flintshire Council, told the Leader when the decision was first announced that all enquires should be made to the Greenfield Valley Trust who are responsible for safety within the park.

Councillors agreed they would have to wait to hear a formal response from the trust which they have said will be after June 27.