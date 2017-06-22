Depressed Polish man threw himself in front of a train in Flint

A driver has described how a man dived in front of his train.

In a statement read out at an inquest yesterday, Geraint Jones said he was travelling at about 50mph-60mph when he spotted the man staggering down a steep embankment before leaping forward.

“From what I saw, I’m sure his actions were deliberate,” he said.

Mr Jones was driving an Arriva Wales train from Llandudno Junction to Chester on October 10 when the incident occurred near Trelawney Avenue, Flint.

John Wilson, of British Transport Police, said there was no reason for the man, 24-year-old Arkadiusz Dawid, to be there as it was not a recognised shortcut and there were four other bridges he could have used to cross the line.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Dawid, of Dovey Close, Flint, died of head injuries.

He had 176 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood in his system.

Nicola Jones, assistant coroner for North Wales East and Central, read a statement at the Ruthin hearing from Agniezskh Kosak, who had known Mr Dawid since their time in Poland, who said he had been depressed since the break-up of a relationship and had been drinking heavily and using more cannabis.

Recording a conclusion of suicide, the coroner said: “It appears to have been a very deliberate act.”