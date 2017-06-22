Man left bleeding after reportedly being attacked in Wrexham town centre

A MAN was left bleeding after reportedly being attacked in Wrexham town centre.

Emergency services were called to the town’s High Street just after 5.15pm after reports of a man being assaulted.

A man was seen sat with a towel covering an apparent cut on his face, with social media reports suggesting the man was glassed.

One trader said she gave the man a towel to put on his injured head.

“I heard girls screaming and all these people trying to help him. Everybody was screaming,” she said. “I knew he was bleeding because everyone was hysterical so I went over to give him a towel."

Another witness, Tom Lloyd, did not know how the injury happened but said he saw a young man with blood on his head surrounded by people.

Police attended the scene but no information was issued about the incident before the Leader went to press last night.