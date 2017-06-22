Barb's army take home inaugural tri-series in charity event in Saltney

A community came together to pit themselves against Barb’s Army in the name of charity.

Saltney sisters Elisa and Jodie Langton organised a charity tri-series event in memory of their nan and popular Corner Pin barmaid Barbara Melia, who died in 2009 after a fight with cancer.

Barbara, alongside her husband Terry, ran a number of Saltney sports teams, including the football and cricket clubs.

Alongside other family members they also managed the Saltney Junior Youth Club over a number of generations.

The event, dubbed Barb’s Army v Rest of the World (ROW), was made up of three sports matches, football, netball and rounders, followed by a celebration evening at The Saltney Tavern to raise money for Cancer Research UK and The Hospice of the Good Shepherd.

Barbara’s family came together to form Barb’s Army, while the Rest of the World was an accumulation of friends, ex-Saltney CC players and members of the Saltney community, captained by Paul Armor and Paul Roberts.

Proceedings got under way at Saltney Town FC with a football match between the two sides.

Supporters and players then headed over to St David’s High School for netball and rounders and with victory secured for Barb’s Army in the football, the team took a clean sweep of events winning both matches at the school.

More than 200 people then turned out for the evening event at the Saltney Tavern with live music and a raffle.

The top item, a signed Manchester United shirt, sold for £1,000, bringing the total raised to £5,100.

Elisa Langton, Barbara’s granddaughter, said: “We can’t believe the support we had from everyone.

“From all of our friends and family who backed our idea and really got involved in the tri-series, to every single person who bought tickets, came to watch us play and to everyone who joined us to celebrate in the evening.

“We really didn’t think we would raise this much, we had a target which we have completely smashed.

“Everyone seemed to really enjoy the full day and it just goes to show how much our nan, Barb, was loved by our family, friends and everyone in the community.”

Her sister Jodie added: “It really brought back the good old days of Saltney and we are so proud to be a part of such a great community it was absolutely amazing.

“Thank you to everyone.”