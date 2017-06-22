Pensioner charged after vintage car wrecked in collision on by-pass in Mold

A pensioner has been charged with careless driving following a crash on Mold by-pass in which a vintage car overturned six times.

The case against Nesta Ellis, 74, of Parc Gorsedd, Gorsedd, near Holywell, was listed at Flintshire Magistrates Court yesterday.

Dash-cam footage of the impact was played to magistrates who agreed to adjourn the case for Ellis to attend.

Prosecutor Alun Williams told the Mold court that Ellis was driving on Mold by-pass on March 25.

She had taken a wrong turning, pulled into a lay-by on her left and then turned around to go back the way she had come but she crossed the path of an oncoming blue Ford Anglia.

The impact of the collision caused the restored vintage car to overturn at least six times and it was extensively damaged.

The driver escaped serious injury – a cut to top of head and arm – but could have been seriously injured or killed, the prosecutor said.

Mr Williams told the court that minutes earlier the Anglia driver had dropped off his grandson who would otherwise have been in the passenger seat.

It was all captured on a Tesco lorry dash cam which was parked in the lay-by.

Mr Williams applied for an adjournment for Ellis to view the video footage and to attend court to enter a plea.

The case was adjourned until July 5.