Council won't speculate over Flint cladding following Grenfell disaster

Flintshire Council will not be drawn on speculation surrounding cladding used on its tower blocks.

Chief executive Colin Everett and Clare Budden, chief officer, community and regeneration, have released a statement saying it would “not be appropriate” for the authority to speculate on the exact specification of systems used in the major refurbishment of its three tower blocks in Flint.

The joint statement comes after the council has received “a number of requests” to establish if the cladding system used on Grenfell Tower in London is the same as the system in place at three high rise sites in Castle Heights, Bolingbroke Heights and Richard Heights.

Flames tore up the 24-storey Grenfell Tower in north Kensington last week, leaving people trapped on upper floors, some holding babies from windows and others jumping from their flats.

Mr Everett and Mrs Budden did say a system put in place following the refurbishment of the The Heights “uses different components and a different method of application to that understood to have been used at Grenfell Tower”.

The statement reads: “Flintshire Council has received a number of requests trying to establish if the cladding system used on Grenfell Tower in London is the same system that has been put in place following the completion of a major refurbishment of the three tower blocks in Flint, known as ‘The Heights’.

“Given the ongoing investigations following the tragic and distressing events at Grenfell Tower it would not be appropriate for the council to speculate on the exact specification of the system or products that were used on that building.

“However, the system in place following the refurbishment of The Heights uses different components and a different method of application to that understood to have been used at Grenfell Tower.

“Flintshire Council completed the refurbishment project with the principal contractor SERS and during the design process many methods and material choices of cladding were researched. The final choice of construction method was chosen to maximise the safety of our tenants in The Heights.

“The programme of refurbishment which was carried out included a number of protective measures, the most significant of which was the installation of a sprinkler system designed to quickly contain a fire in the event of one happening.”

In the immediate aftermath of the Grenfell disaster, local authority figures moved to visit residents at The Heights to reassure them of the safety procedures in place.

The joint statement added: “The council has in place an ongoing programme of fire risk assessments designed to monitor, assess and improve fire safety measures for all our housing stock. These assessments are shared with the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service (NWFRS) for independent observations.

“The council and NWFRS will be holding a reassurance event this week for council tenants at which fire and rescue service and council staff will be available to answer questions and provide information.

“The council’s sympathies and thoughts remain with the victims and their families and all those affected by the tragic events at Grenfell Tower.”