Three years for Wrexham arsonist who blamed man who came to watch sex for blaze

A woman, who initially claimed that a fire at her flat may have been started by a man asked around to watch her and her boyfriend having sex, has been jailed for three years.

Carol Adamson, of Pont Wen, Caia Park, was convicted after denying a reckless arson charge following the fire at a council property at Y Wern, Caia Park, on July 8 last year.

Mold Crown Court heard Adamson, 34, told police and fire officers that her boyfriend invited an unknown male into the flat, who wanted to watch her having sex with him.

They did not have sex, she explained.

Her boyfriend left and it was possible the man had hidden under the bed without her knowing and then set the flat on fire, she alleged.

Sentencing her yesterday Judge Niclas Parry said thankfully the block of six flats was safely evacuated.

But he said: “In the current climate it is chilling to think what could have happened.”

The judge said the lives of others were put in danger.

“Acting out of anger and frustration, you quite irrationally, deliberately started a fire and within a very short time it was well ablaze, billowing smoke from external windows,” he said.

The flat was in a small block of six flats where others lived and the police who arrived acted “with commendable urgency”.

He said: “They saw this raging fire and they knew they had to evacuate every flat, and they did.”

The fire put police officers at risk, particularly the officer who opened the door to her flat, and to the fire fighters who attended the scene.

Damage was not significant but the real issue was not the damage caused but “the risk caused by your actions.”

Judge Parry said Adamson was undoubtedly vulnerable and had mild learning difficulties, but she had a long history of abusing heroin and crack cocaine.

Henry Hills, defending, said his client contacted the police about the fire and the block was safely evacuated of all residents.

“She has no previous convictions of this gravity and no pyromaniac tendencies,” he said.

At her earlier trial barrister Karl Scholz, prosecuting, said Adamson was alone inside the flat when she started the fire, which put the lives of other people at risk.

The court heard Adamson and Simon Pritchard were living at the flat and police were first called at about 5pm to a report of a group of men outside. Police found both in the flat and the hallway looked like it was a “barricade”.

Two hours later police were called again and when they arrived smoke was coming from an upstairs window.

Adamson opened the door and said there was something wrong. She was alone and led out.

They safely evacuated other people from the block and the fire service put out the fire.

It was alleged Adamson told fire officers and police at the scene she heard someone say they were going to put petrol through the window.

Fire officers found the fire had been started deliberately from inside the flat.

Adamson was arrested and at Wrexham Police Station said someone else had been in the flat.

She said her boyfriend had invited an unknown male into the flat who wanted to watch them have sex.

They did not have sex. Her boyfriend left and it was possible the man had hidden under the bed without her knowing and then set the flat on fire, she said, but refused to sign the officer’s notebook to that effect.

The fire was started in the corner of a storage room or spare bedroom and the fire investigation concluded there was deliberate ignition of clothing or mattresses with a naked flame.

There was no evidence someone had put petrol through the window, the prosecution said.

In a prepared statement, Adamson said the police had been called to an earlier disturbance involving men outside the flat and claimed two had been on a ladder outside the bedroom window.

She claimed she heard a man’s voice saying he was going to put petrol through the window.

Adamson said she was frightened and called the police a second time.

She saw smoke coming from the spare bedroom but had no idea what had caused the fire.

In evidence she denied she had been responsible for the fire.

Henry Hills, defending, said it was his client’s case she had not started the fire and did not know who had done so.

He added she was not a sophisticated woman able to change her story, but a vulnerable woman with learning difficulties.