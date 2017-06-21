Woman arrested in connection to Connah's Quay teen death

A woman has been arrested as part of an investigation into the death of a teenager last month.

North Wales Police have arrested a 19-year-old female from Connah's Quay on suspicion to commit murder following the death of Matthew Cassidy, 19, on May 29.

She is currently in custody in St Asaph.

Meanwhile police officers are continuing to search properties in Connah’s Quay following this latest arrest.

David John Woods, 19 from Liverpool has been charged with murder and remanded in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference V078270.