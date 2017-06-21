PoW’s widow in tears after Bagillt war memorial was dumped in a skip

The widow of a prisoner-of-war broke down in tears when she heard the war memorial proudly bearing his name had been thrown into a skip.

More than 70 years after his death, Annie Shepherd said she was upset to read the plaque with her husband John Owen Jones’ name had been discarded in a household recycling centre wood skip.

As reported in the Leader last week, a wooden memorial bearing the names of those who died during the Second World War between 1939-1945 was rescued by salvage operators and handed to military historian Elfyn Pearce Jones who happened to be visiting the Greenfield site to throw away his rubbish.

As Mr Pearce Jones puts together the final touches to restoring the memorial ahead of it being placed in its new home at Bagillt Heritage Society’s base at the village library, the Leader spoke with Mrs Shepherd who was married to John Owen Jones between 1941 and 1945.

She said: “I’m very soft hearted and thinking about it still brings tears to my eyes.

“I cried when I saw what happened to the plaque. I was very upset.”

John Owen Jones died in 1945 after being captured in 1941 in Singapore and a long battle with illness.

Mrs Shepherd, who remarried seven years after his death, said she and Mr Jones “never had a married life together” after he went straight back to war following their marriage.

She said she didn’t hear a word from her husband for “about 12 months” and was told he was missing, presumed dead. “But never believed it to be true,” she said.

He died on his return home from the war at Chester Royal Infirmary.

Mrs Shepherd’s daughter Sandra Davies reached out to the Leader when they discovered her father's memorial had been discarded.

Despite being three-years-old when he died, Mrs Davies said she was saddened to see what had happened to the plaque.

She said: “We just thought ‘Is that all the memory of these men was worth?’

“It wasn’t very Christian of anyone to do that and take it to the recycling centre.

“It would have been nice for the memorial to go to St Mary’s Church as my mother and father were married there.

“I knew his name was on the war memorial but we didn’t know about the plaque.”

As he finalises the refurbishments, Mr Pearce-Jones told the Leader how the memorial had been able to find a home so quickly.

“They basically came and knocked on my door and said ‘Can we have it?’,” he said.

“There are two places it shouldn’t be which are in a skip and in my house because nobody will see it.”

It is currently not known where the item originated from and Mr Pearce-Jones said he thinks the wooden memorial is one of a pair.

Cllr Brian Doleman is secretary of the heritage society which will display the plaque at the village library.

He said: “It’ll be good because things like this should be on display.

“Obviously whoever threw it away didn't understand the significance of it.

“We’re a heritage group and that’s what we do.

“We’ll give it the respect it deserves.”