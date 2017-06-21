Wrexham Council again voices opposition to possible cuts to fire service in town

WREXHAM Council has again voiced opposition to any potential cuts to the town’s fire service.

The North Wales Fire and Rescue Authority (NWFRA) is currently consulting with the public ahead of setting its budget for 2018-19.

An option to cut one of Wrexham’s fire engines was shelved in March because of public opposition, ahead of the 2017-18 budget.

Thousands of people signed petitions, protested and marched through the town to oppose the cut.

But the fire authority is canvassing views again on the matter of a possible reduction in Wrexham’s resources being revisited.

At this month’s Wrexham Council executive board meeting, Grosvenor Councillor Marc Jones was invited to speak to members about the consultation.

He asked whether the authority could reaffirm its opposition to the cuts.

Deputy leader of the council, Cllr Hugh Jones, said the whole council remained opposed to the proposal.

He said: “I can confirm this is the current position of the council and it remains vehemently opposed to the proposal to remove a fire engine from the town, both for the safety of the town and the cover the engine provides for other stations.”

Cllr Jones added that the council would be holding an all-members workshop on July 18, and representatives from the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service will be attending.

Members will be able to pass on their views at the event.

This consultation comes after the fire authority committed to publicly canvass opinion on the steps to be taken during 2018-19 towards achieving its long-term well-being goals.

The public can find out more about getting involved at www.nwales-fireservice.org.uk, following @northwalesfire on Twitter and via www.facebook.com/ northwalesfireservice

Responses must be forwarded by post or email by the deadline on July 31.

The authority will consider its future plans in light of the responses received before publishing its final 2018-19 plan on its website.