College build is ideal training ground for construction students in Wrexham

Trainee builders, plumbers and joiners are benefiting from work experience on the £10m redevelopment of their own college campus.

The students have had the opportunity to work alongside the site manager from Wynne Construction and other trades involved in the new build and redevelopment of the Bersham Road campus in Wrexham for Coleg Cambria.

Paul Roberts, site manager for Wynne Construction, said: “This project is going really well with the new build engineering block due for completion at the end of July.

“From the beginning we’ve liaised closely with teaching staff to ensure that they are fully informed of the schedule so they can plan their lessons around it to minimise disruption. It is our policy to be as courteous and considerate as possible while on site.

“Because the campus is for building students, the project has provided a terrific opportunity for them to experience a multi-million pound re-development project first hand.

“Since we started the project, I’ve held regular guided site tours, when I’ve set little projects for the students. We’ve taken on around 15 students on work placements as this is a great chance for them to play a part in the re-development of their own college site.”

The two-year project at Bersham Road, which is expected to be complete by Easter 2018, involves the design and construction of a brand new state-of-the-art teaching facility, which will be used by engineering students. In addition, three existing buildings will be revamped and refurbished.

The campus mainly focuses on providing vocational subjects including joinery, engineering, plastering and plumbing and the investment is expected to increase capacity, as well as the number of courses available at the site.

Matthew Owen, of Coleg Cambria, said: “I’d like to thank Wynne Construction for giving our learners work placement opportunities at the Bersham Road new build.

“Our learners have a better understanding regarding the technical developments and it’s brilliant to see this reflected in their assignment work.”

This project has been partly funded by the Welsh Government through the 21st Century Schools Programme, and is part of the Welsh Government’s £200m Schools and Public Buildings Contractor Framework for North Wales.