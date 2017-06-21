Walled garden in Wrexham blooms for its annual summer fair

AN ANNUAL summer fair offered residents the chance to visit one of Wrexham’s hidden treasures.

The Erlas Victorian Walled Garden Summer Fair featured staff, students and volunteers dressed up as Victorians, while a wide range of activities entertained the visitors.

The Erlas Victorian Walled Garden is a charitable organisation, led by a dedicated team of volunteers.

The project provides specialised training and support for adults with learning and mental health disabilities in the Wrexham area, while promoting the restoration and enhancement of a walled garden believed to date back to the early 1800s.

The charity has ambitious plans to widen its scope, bringing together a wide range of beneficiaries to become a major community resource and constantly looking at new ways to become financially sustainable.

Recently, the charity secured funding to modernise and make improvements to the garden’s roundhouse.

Once completed, it will provide extra space for students to work from all year round.

Volunteer Ann Morton said about 300 people attended the event, which raised about £1,250 for the gardens.

She said: “It must have been about 30 degrees – the ice cream went down very well. The woodland walk provided a bit of shelter for people and some of the more energetic were playing badminton or taking part in the gnome hunt.

“We had a little lad who won some jelly babies in the gnome hunt and he told his dad it was his best day ever.

“Everyone young and old all seemed to really enjoy it. Some people were a bit spent of energy by the end of the day because of the heat but there was a good atmosphere.”

Ann thanked students, volunteers, friends and supporters who helped organise, promote and run the event, which was the sixth summer fair held at the gardens.

Wrexham AM Lesley Griffiths said: “Last Saturday’s summer fair provided the perfect opportunity for people to see the Erlas Victorian Walled Garden at its very best in the glorious sunshine.

“I would like to congratulate everyone for hosting a successful event. The hard-working volunteers of the Erlas Victorian Walled Garden project have done a fantastic job in resurrecting a derelict piece of land into a thriving community hub.”