Llanarmon mum says it with cash for son's medical team

A mum has raised money for the hospital treating her son.

Stephanie Moulton and her partner Daniel Gray’s five-year-old son Ellis was diagnosed with a kidney tumour and will have major surgery this week at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

But Stephanie and her family, who say they are forever indebted to the amazing medical staff that have been treating her son, wanted to do something to help the hospital’s oncology department and came up with the idea of a fun day at Gwernymynydd Village Centre.

And bikers rode to the rescue thanks to members of Region 29 of the Harley Davidson Riders’ Club of Great Britain. They agreed to put on a display of their dream machines while an auction of promises and a mammoth raffle also boosted the family’s fundraising efforts.

Stephanie, of Llanarmon, said: “Ellis faces major surgery to remove one of his kidneys. Fortunately his other kidney is working fine and he should be able to live a relatively normal life with just one kidney.

“The tumour was discovered in March and he began treatment at Alder Hey then. All the staff there are incredible. We have had so much support from Ellis’ consultant right down to the nursing staff.

“I wanted to do something to support the hospital and the idea for the fun day started from that. Everyone has been incredible and really got behind the idea. Local companies offered some amazing auction lots and raffle prizes.

“We had vouchers for auction lots ranging from tattoo and paintballing to cream teas and football tickets.”

Stephanie, mum also to Bailee, four, says her initial idea was to buy gifts to be added to the oncology ward’s bravery basket but, due to her success, she will now be handing over much bigger amount.

She said: “The oncology ward has a bravery basket so children can have a gift after they have had their operation. My idea was to buy gifts to be added to that.

“But we have been so successful I’ll hand over 70 per cent of the cash to the oncology department and the remaining 30 per cent to whatever the hospital needs generally.

“I don’t know yet exactly how much we raised but I expect it to be several thousand pounds which is fantastic. I can’t believe how generous people have been.”

Stephanie’s dad Richard Moulton, of Llanferres, said she’d done a great job organising the fun day.

He said: “She’s done incredibly well and had so much support.

“I’m in Harley Davidson Riders’ Club and we had more 40 bikes here with riders coming from all over.

He added: “The team at Alder Hey have been incredible and I know how much it meant to Stephanie and her partner Daniel to raise as much as they could in support of Alder Hey. The truth is they have worked their socks off and I’m really proud of them.

“It’ll be interesting to see how much they have raised. I’s going to be way over their target. As a family, we are really grateful.”