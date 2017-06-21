Football tournament to be held in memory of keen sportsman from Mancot

A charity football match will be held in August in memory of a keen sportsman.

Friends of David Foulkes will hold their seventh annual charity football tournament in his memory.

David, from Mancot, who was also known as Dewi, was a keen sportsman and played as a midfielder for a variety of clubs across the Deeside area, including Deeside United, Connah’s Quay Nomads, Shotton Steel, Hawarden Rangers and Connah’s Quay Tigers.

He died, aged 23, in 2009 after the car he was a passenger in crashed into a wall on Glynne Way in Hawarden.

The driver Martin Bielicky was three times over the drink-drive limit, and was sentenced to six years in prison in November 2009.

The Leader reported in 2015 that a plaque had been installed on the 3G pitch at the Deeside Leisure Centre in Queensferry as a permanent tribute to David.

His team-mates at Connah’s Quay Tigers commemorate his life at the club’s annual presentation night as well as a yearly tournament, as they are members of Dewi’s Memorial Football Team, which raises money for different charities each time.

Over the last seven years the tournament has raised in the region of £3,500 which has been donated to a number of charities such as Bloodwise, McMillan, Miles of Smiles local grassroots football and Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Organiser Joe Griffiths said: “The tournament is an opportunity to bring Dewi’s friends and family members together, to remember a great person, through a sport which he truly loved.”

This year’s proceeds from the event will be donated to four-year-old Jacob Jones and Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool.

Jacob, from Buckley, has recently been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, which affects bone marrow and is also known as cancer of the white blood cells.

The Buckley Southdown Primary School pupil is currently undergoing three years of chemotherapy at Alder Hey.

The six-a-side tournament will be held on August 5 at Deeside Leisure Centre in Queensferry from 12pm until 5pm.

For more information or to enter a team call Mr Griffiths on 07939122223.