Stellar line up announced for annual food and drink fiesta in Mold

A world-class line up of celebrity chefs has been announced at one of the region’s flagship festivals.

French chef Jean-Christophe Novelli is the headline act at this year’s Mold Food and Drink Festival, which takes place in September.

He will be joined by The Great British Bake Off winner Jo Wheatley and award-winning chef Graham Tinsley on the Saturday.

Festival chairman John Les Tomos said: “We’re delighted to welcome, yet again, some great names to the festival.

“Every year the celebrity and local chefs provide entertaining and creative cookery demonstrations for our visitors. This year I think we have a particularly exciting line-up with lots of variety on offer.

“We’re gearing up for an even bigger and better festival for this year, with a record number of food and drink exhibitors, street food, live music and the children’s cookery theatre.

“There will also be new interactive demos by local producers including sausage making, apple pressing and candle rolling.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to our 12th festival. It’s going to be a fantastic weekend.”

Jean-Christophe Novelli, a multi-Michelin star winner and 5/5 AA Rosette chef, will take to the stage on the Sunday at the festival.

The TV chef has catered for heads of state, royalty and well-known personalities around the world.

He is one of only three chefs ever to have been awarded an Honorary Doctor of Arts for his 30 years of dedication to his craft and outstanding achievements in cooking.

TV baker Jo Wheatley, who has written two top-selling baking books and appeared on several TV cooking shows, will perform three bakery masterclasses at the event.

Festival favourite Graham Tinsley is the executive chef at Carden Park Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort in Cheshire and heads up the North Wales Culinary Guild, will share some of his culinary expertise at the event.

Mold Food and Drink Festival returns to the town on Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17.

Tickets cost £7 for adults, £3 for children aged four to 13, with under-threes able to attend for free.

A ticket for a family of four costs £15.