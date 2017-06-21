Mother previously living in Buckley avoids jail over £25,000 benefits scam

A mother has admitted a £25,000 benefits scam.

Susan Theresa Roughly, formerly of Buckley but now of Beverley Drive in Prestatyn, legitimately claimed income support as a single mother.

But when the 49-year-old and her husband resumed their relationship she failed to inform the Department for Work and Pensions.

Between August 2012 and August 2016 she was overpaid benefits, including council tax and housing benefit to the tune of £25,623.

At Flintshire Magistrates Court in Mold yesterday she received a 150-day prison sentence, suspended for a year. Roughly, who had no previous convictions, was told she was guilty of “an attack on the public purse”.

She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £115 surcharge.

Magistrates advised her to seek help from the Citizens’ Advice Bureau after the Mold court heard she was working six or seven days a week to meet a monthly £600 repayments bill, which was “non-negotiable”.

That, they said, must be “crippling”.

An investigation revealed she and husband Graham, an Airbus worker, had been living together since 2012.

There was ample evidence they were living together as husband and wife and he was in a position to provide her with financial support, said prosecutor Rhian Jackson.

Alun Williams, defending, said there was no claim for compensation as his client was working hard to pay the overpayment back at £600 a month.

It was clear her claim for benefits was legitimate to start with. She and her husband separated and lived totally distinct lives.

But they got back in contact when he provided a bond for her new accommodation in Prestatyn and she made valid claims for benefits.

The defendant had a profoundly disabled son and to assist Roughly, her ex-partner started staying a few nights a week. The relationship got better and they ultimately got back together again.

He had not been living there full-time and it had been a difficult scenario for her, Mr Williams said, but she appreciated she should have informed the authorities. That would have involved her benefits being reduced, but she might well have still been entitled to support, he said.

She had found employment, had her life back on track, but Mr Williams said the repayment had been set at an inordinately high rate.

Probation officer Pamela Roberts said Roughly had shown genuine remorse and wished she could turn back the clock.