Deliberate car fire spread to two other vehicles in Hightown

A DELIBERATE early morning car blaze spread to other vehicles, fire chiefs have said.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a call at about 1.25am yesterday reporting a Vauxhall Insignia ablaze in Collins Court, Hightown.

One crew from Wrexham used a hose reel jet and breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze, which had spread to two other cars – a Honda and a Toyota – as well as a garden fence.

Collins Court resident Robert Weilgorski, 47, was the owner of one of the two cars damaged in the aftermath.

He told the Leader his neighbour woke him at about 1am and he came out to find the Peugeot burning outside, with his car parked next to it becoming damaged.

Mr Weilgorski said he quickly moved his car away from the blaze, adding: “The firemen and police were here in a few minutes.

“I have lived here three or four years with no problems.

“I don’t know who pays for this now – I didn’t sleep all night.

“It is stupid. It was very close to a home.”

A fire and rescue service spokesman said the cause was confirmed to have been deliberate ignition and the car initially set a light sustained 100 per cent fire damage.

The extent of the damage to the other two vehicles is not known. The incident was declared over at just before 2am.

A North Wales Police spokesman confirmed a call was received at 1.30am reporting the blaze and anybody who saw anything suspicious can call 101 with reference number V090877.