Caergwrle man concerned in supplying of drugs to youngsters avoids jail

A man concerned in the supply of drugs to children as young as 14 has avoided being sent to jail.

A court said its hands had been tied by a previous bench of magistrates who had ruled out custody or committing the case to crown court.

Kyle John Rowlands, of Edinburgh Avenue in Caergwrle, admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis, allowing his premises to be used for the smoking of cannabis and possessing cocaine.

Rowlands, unemployed and not claiming benefits, was said to be buying eight or nine grammes of cocaine a day for his own use.

The 21-year-old’s solicitor, Victoria Evans, stressed Rowlands had not supplied drugs to anyone, but was acting as a go-between and put people who wanted drugs in touch with someone who could supply them,

At Flintshire Magistrates Court yesterday Rowlands was placed on a 12-month community order with 20 days rehabilitation, six months drugs rehabilitation and 200 hours unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and an £85 surcharge and warned not to “mess it up”, because if he returned before magistrates then the court’s hands would not be tied on the next occasion.

Prosecutor Rhian Jackson said a police sergeant went to Rowlands’ home last October to check he was complying with bail conditions. There he found a noisy party going on involving between 12 and 15 people.

Other officers returned later and a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act was executed.

Rowlands – said to have started using cannabis when 14 – was found to have cocaine on him. There was cannabis on a coffee table which, it was accepted, was smoked by others.

An examination of his computer tablet revealed Facebook and other messages about cannabis and some were conversations with young people including a girl and a boy both aged 14.

Interviewed, he admitted he had cocaine in his pocket when police arrived and the charge of allowing his premises to be used for the smoking of cannabis was based on the party that night.

The charge of being concerned in the supply of cannabis was on the bases of the messages – that he acted as an intermediary for other people to buy drugs.

Miss Evans said he did not sell and did not profit from drugs.

He had a party at this home when his mother and grandmother were away and when people started using cannabis he had not put a stop to it.

The messages involved him facilitating the purchase of cannabis – he was a go-between and let people who wanted the drug know where they could get it.

He was at the bottom end of the pecking order, “not a great criminal mastermind,” Miss Evans told the Mold court.

Probation officer Pamela Roberts said drug taking would appear to be a past-time Rowlands was only too willing to participate in.

“He accepts he needs to address these issues,” she said.