Gwersyllt teacher sent sexually motivated text messages to pupil, 14

A maths teacher who sent sexually motivated text messages to a 14-year-old girl pupil has been banned from teaching in Wales for two years.

Matthew Nichols was found by a previous Education Workforce Council (EWC) fitness to practise hearing to have shown unacceptable professional conduct while teaching at Bryn Alyn School at Gwersyllt by sending the girl, known as Pupil A, text and Instagram messages from August to September 2015.

Presenting officer Cadi Dewi told a reconvened committee yesterday that it had shown concern over the amount of texts that were sent – 425 text messages were sent during a six-day period in September – as well as their content and timing.

She also asked the committee to consider that Mr Nichols had asked Pupil A to delete the messages and initially denied sending them when challenged.

Mr Nichols had also been accused of sending Snapchat and/or Facebook messages to a 16-year-old girl, known as Pupil B, from July to September 2015.

The committee had found that messages to Pupil B were not sexually motivated but deemed them “highly inappropriate”, Miss Dewi said.

The communication continued after the “disclosure of highly sensitive and personal information”, she added.

Mr Nichols initially sought to blame the school for not providing training, but then acknowledged full responsibility under cross-examination, Miss Dewi added, and asked the committee to consider whether this had been “lip service”.

Michael Mensah, representing Mr Nichols, who was not present, said the issue had never been over if there was unacceptable professional conduct, but whether or not the messages were sexual.

Mr Mensah said in mitigation his client had told the committee he was “feeling under a lot of stress” at the time of the incident and mentioned his father’s heart transplant.

Mr Nichols said he did not realise how many people were there to support him and “saw friendship where I shouldn’t have”, the committee meeting held at Ewloe, Deeside, heard.

He had been naive and did not think about the consequences of his actions.

Mr Nichols had at first denied sending the message but was thereafter co-operative, Mr Mensah added.

In future Mr Nichols would have not contact whatsoever with pupils via message or social media, the committee was told

Mr Mensah said his client was “being genuine” and added: “He appreciates he has made a serious error of judgement – seriously miscalculated.”

There had been no previous complaints or disciplinary matters against Mr Nichols. No further action had been taken by police, the committee heard.

Mr Nichols had a lot of time to reflect on his actions, Mr Mensah said, and was a member of a charity.

While Mr Nichols did “foolishly” suggest Pupil A should bear blame, he now accepted he was responsible and “showed insight and remorse”, Mr Mensah added.

Announcing the ban, committee chairman Richard Parry Jones said Mr Nichols admitted sending the messages and breaching school policies, but had denied they were sexually motivated.

But the committee found Mr Nichols’ text communications with pupil A were sexually motivated.

Mr Nichols will not be able to teach at maintained or non-maintained schools in Wales for two years.