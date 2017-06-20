Police search bridleway as part of Connah's Quay murder probe

Detailed searches have been carried out as murder detectives continue to investigate the death of a teenager.

North Wales Police officers carried out a search of a road and bridleway area in Connah’s Quay as they continue to investigate the death of Matthew Cassidy, 19, from Liverpool, on May 29.

Matthew was stabbed to death at an address on Bethel Place, Connah's Quay.

Another 19-year-old, David James Woods, of Marsh Lane, Bootle, Liverpool, has been charged with murder and appeared in court recently.

He is due to stand trial in November.

Detective Inspector Gary Kelly, from North Wales Police, yesterday said: “This morning specialist search team officers are carrying out a detailed search of a road/bridleway in the Connah’s Quay area for articles we believe integral to our investigation.

“Despite one man having been charged and remanded in connection with the murder we are continuing to investigate and gather as much evidence as possible to help us build a full sequence of events.

”To that end I’d like to reiterate our appeal for information from the local community to come forward and help us and Matthew’s family understand what happened.”

Anyone with any information relating to the investigation is asked to contact police via the webchathttp://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx,.

Alternatively contact 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting reference RC 17078270.