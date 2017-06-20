Hundreds go quackers at duck race to support Wrexham mum fighting rare cancer

Hundreds of people turned out in glorious sunshine to help raise money for a Wrexham mum fighting cancer.

A duck race and fun day was held at Nant Mill in Coedpoeth to fundraise for 35-year-old Emma Jellicoe, who is battling a rare form of cancer which means she will need to have her tongue removed.

Emma, who ran the barbecue at the fun day, said it was a brilliant day with a fantastic atmosphere.

Her friend, Annette Coppell, came up with the idea for the fundraiser and Emma thanked her for all her hard work and support organising the event.

She said: “There were hundreds of people there, it was unbelievable. I found it really overwhelming how kind everyone has been with their support.

“After the event, I needed a day to recover so we haven’t counted how much money we managed to raise yet. We had glorious weather and everyone had a smile on their face.

“It was absolutely brilliant and there was a great atmosphere around the place.”

Emma said there were more than 650 ducks sold for the race, costing £1 each.

As well as the duck race and barbecue, there were two bouncy castles, facepainting, a cake stall and football.

Emma, of Tanyfron, has been diagnosed with sclerosing microcystic adenocarcinoma – a cancer of the salivary glands.

She is one of just eight people in the UK and 300 worldwide to be fighting this form of cancer.

The event was organised to raise funds for a communication device to allow Emma to talk to her three young children – Evelyn, five; Hannah, four; and eight-month-old Danny, after she has the operation.