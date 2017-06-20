Work gets under way on long-awaited crematorium in Flintshire

CONSTRUCTION has started on Flintshire’s first crematorium, which community leaders believe will be the “best thing” for residents after fighting for so long.

Memoria, based in Oxfordshire, has begun the construction of a crematorium in Flintshire, which will be on land off Oakenholt Lane – with the build due to be completed by May next year.

The Leader reported earlier this year that the company was victorious in a legal battle with Flintshire funeral directors J E Davies and Son to provide the county with a long-awaited crematorium.

This comes after the High Court refused the appeals of Edward Davies, who runs J E Davies and Son, to have the planning permission quashed.

Mr Edwards did not appeal the decision further and told the Leader in April he had discovered a proposed road improvement scheme from the Welsh Government ran across his proposed site near Connah’s Quay.

Flintshire Council member Ian Dunbar said despite the initial upset it is “good news” everyone will be finally able to see the construction starting on the site.

The Connah’s Quay councillor added: “We have been waiting quite a while for this.

“People have had to wait for weeks with their loved ones who have died because of the waiting lists in Chester and Pentrebychan.

“We are pleased it now has taken the first steps to being resurrected because we have waited so long.

“I think most residents of Flintshire are of the same opinion.

”I think the good thing is we will definitely have a crematorium in the county and it is on the doorstep for the people of Flintshire.”

He added: “We have been fighting for so long. Without a doubt it is the best thing for Flintshire.”

Memoria’s original proposal was thrown out by Flintshire Council’s planning committee in 2015, which led the company to appeal against the decision.

Mourners currently have to travel to crematoriums in Chester, Wrexham and Colwyn Bay.

Connah’s Quay councillor Paul Shotton said: “People have waited long enough for a crematorium in Flintshire.

“This is long awaited for families who have had to go out of the county for their loved ones who have passed away.

“Memoria are now pressing ahead with the start of this process and Oakenholt Road is currently closed so they can start the work for the junction leading to the crematorium.

“Residents will be so pleased to see this.”

Jamieson Hodgson, business development director of Memoria, added: “We are delighted to have discharged our pre-commencement planning conditions which has finally given us the opportunity to start on-site.

“The initial programme will be focused on the section 278 roadworks which will involve the widening of Oakenholt Lane and formation of the main site entrance.

“After such a long planning battle, I am delighted to say the build is scheduled to take 11 months, which means the people of Flintshire should have this long-awaited public service facility by May 2018.”