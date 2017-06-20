Intensive surgery for man who had nose bitten off during alleged attack in Wrexham

A COURT was told that a man is undergoing reconstructive surgery amid allegations that his nose was bitten off during an incident in Wrexham.

Police were said to have recovered the nose in grass nearby.

Yesterday a man charged with wounding with intent was remanded in custody to appear before Mold Crown Court next month.

Alexander James Williams, 22, of no fixed address, is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possessing a machete following an incident in Rhos High Street on Sunday night. He is further charged with damaging a window and assaulting a young woman by spitting at her.

Flintshire Magistrates Court at Mold was told that complainant Michael Langa had suffered a number of bite wounds to the face and body.

Prosecutor Helen Tench said he was undergoing reconstructive surgery.

Defence solicitor Andy Holiday did not apply for bail.

Williams was remanded in custody pending his crown court appearance on July 21.