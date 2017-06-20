Bin collection shake up for 5,000 homes in Flintshire

More than 5,000 homes are to experience changes to their bin collections as part of a council shake-up.

Harvey Mitchell, Flintshire Council Streetscene manager, told a committee of councillors that bin collections weeks would change for 5,000 households and a further 500 would have rubbish collected on a different day as part of the authority’s plans for waste collection rounds.

Mr Mitchell said rounds have been designed that accommodate the predicted housing growth in the county over the next five years.

The round design has inevitably changed collection days for some residents, but the numbers are relatively low with only 500 having a change of collection day and a further 5,000 where their collection week will change.

Mr Mitchell also admitted the council does have a problem with so-called ‘waste tourism’ as the authority looks to introduce residents only permits to access household recycling centres.

Cllr Carolyn Thomas, cabinet member for Streetscene, said she would like to see more work done on the proposals.

Mr Mitchell said: “We do suffer from waste tourism and with our easy, user friendly sites, people are attracted to come across.

“Particularly at Greenfield we get people from Prestatyn and people coming to Sandycroft from the Cheshire side.”

He added that the council remained ‘open to suggestion’ on how to police the issue, admitting it would be difficult to monitor permits being passed on to non-residents.

It was suggested by members that a possible display of post code or council tax could be the way forward on arrival at a recycling site.

Cllr Dave Evans, Shotton East, requested postcode information of visitors to skip sites to ‘see which waste tourists are invading our sites’.

Steve Jones, chief officer for Streetscene, also confirmed that the new skip site at Rockcliffe was due to open in September.

He said the ‘timing may move slightly’ but he expected the site to be ready on time.

Cllr Bernie Attridge told members until such an eventuality, the existing sites at Connah’s Quay and Flint, which Rockcliffe will replace, will not close.