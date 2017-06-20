Buckley Town Football Club’s concerns after vandals target ground and pitch

Buckley Town Football Club has suffered a set back after trespassers damaged the pitch.

Approximately £5,000 was spent to resurrect the ground in time for the new season, with the help of volunteers.

The pitch was reseeded earlier this month allowing six weeks for the grass to grow, but trespassers have torn through netted fences and damaged the pitch by playing on it.

With the season beginning in less than four weeks, concerns have grown.

Chairman of the Buckley Town FC, Allan Botterell, said: “They don’t seem to be concerned about the consequences their actions are having for their local club.”

The club has enjoyed many successes over the years and competes in the Welsh National League’s Premier division.

But the club has been “strugging to survive”, said Mr Botterwell, and were expected to fold last year unless they attracted new volunteers and investment. The club then launched its £10 season ticket offer and found its feet.

In addition, after a desperate cry for help, Lloyds Bank volunteers came to the rescue.

Buckley Town FC shared messages via their social networks asking for volunteers to help renovate the club.

The messages caught the attention of Lloyds Bank, who then offered to provide several volunteers from their Chester branch for a whole day to contribute to this heartfelt gesture.

The volunteers arrived at 9am and left at 4.30pm, participating in digging trenches for emergency lighting cables to cutting grass and painting stands.

Speaking ahead of the damage this weekend, Mr Botterell said: “The volunteers came prepared to work, I never thought they would work so hard, the pitch looks great now and the stand they painted looks brand new.

“Without the invaluable help we wouldn’t be able to progress the way we have done because in total they gave us 42 man hours.

“Thanks to them and Lloyds Bank for providing such a brilliant service to the club.

“Lloyds Bank have a scheme called ‘a day to make a differnce’ and they stuck by their words and certainly did.”

He added: “But we still need volunteers, desperately, to secure the future of our football club.”

Buckley FC is to continue its £10 season ticket offer for all home league games next season, a chance to invest in the bright future of Buckley Town Football Club.

If you would like to volunteer to secure the future of Buckley FC then contact Mr Botterell on 01244 533953 or email him at bcfc_chairman@outlook.com.