Concerns over changes to 'lifeline' bus route in Llay

PLANS to cut an estate out of a public transport route could make it harder for elderly and disabled residents to access their ‘lifeline’ to Wrexham town centre, a councillor has warned.

Councillor Rob Walsh told the Leader he was concerned to discover rumours of Arriva planning to remove Watts Dyke in Llay from its number 32/33 bus service route have been confirmed, with the change due to take effect from this weekend.

Cllr Walsh, whose ward village is included on the bus route, said: “Buses will no longer go down that road. They will just go down the main road.

“As a result it is causing a lot of distress.

“I have contacted Arriva to ask them postpone the changes so they can talk to members of the community first, but they have not responded to me.

“I’m not against changing routes, but just to cut this road out is going to be harder on the elderly and disabled people of the estate.

“It is a lifeline they rely on to get to Wrexham and people are going to have to walk further to get to it.”

Arriva’s website confirms the change will happen from Sunday and mean service 32 and 33 “no longer serve Watts Dyke, instead staying on main road”.

Residents of the Watts Dyke estate have spoken about their concerns over the changes.

Jill Cupit, 76, said she and her husband Alun, who is 83 and has rheumatoid arthritis, rely on the service and have concerns about having to walk to the main road to use it.

“My husband and myself both have poor mobility and we use it to get to the shops and to the doctors,” she said.

“It will take us 10 minutes or more to walk to the main road. There are a lot of older people around here who depend on that bus.”

June Chadwick, 79, said although she no longer uses the service she feels the changes will be very difficult for older residents.

She said: “I used to use the Arriva bus every day and it means a heck of a lot. There are people here who still use it every day, and some of them use sticks, walkers and even wheelchairs.

“A few weeks ago I used my sticks to walk up to the main road and I just couldn’t do it.”

Heather Edwards said: “The older people will have to walk further with their shopping.

“I have been living here for 30 years and it has been going for 30 years so why are they stopping it?”

From Sunday some changes to route, time and service numbers will occur across a number of other Arriva services in Wrexham, including in Coedpoeth, Penycae and others.

Susan Elan Jones MP and Ken Skates AM have written to Arriva, Wrexham Council and the Traffic Commissioner about the company’s plans to restrict some of its routes.

Ms Jones said: “I’ve spoken to a lot of people who are extremely upset about these changes, particularly older people who see these services as a lifeline connecting them to their communities and essential amenities such as their doctor, pharmacy or post office.

“A lot of people will be affected.”

Mr Skates said he had made representations on behalf of residents in areas including Coedpoeth, Penycae, Rhostyllen and the Maelor villages, adding: “In Penycae these changes will see key areas such as the Afoneitha estate hugely affected and people fear they will be completely cut off.

“Residents in the Maelor villages successfully campaigned for their 146 service to be reinstated.

“Now it’s up in the air again. Their last bus would leave Wrexham at 4.45pm, so how are those who commute there every day for work supposed to get home?”

For full details of changes to Arriva bus services in Wrexham visit www.arrivabus.co.uk/wales/updates.