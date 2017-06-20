 ad

Police investigation launched as stolen car dumped and set alight in Rhos

Published date: 20 June 2017 |
Published by: Steve Craddock 
A STOLEN car was dumped and deliberately set alight in Rhos, fire chiefs have confirmed.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 11.54pm on Sunday reporting a blue Peugeot 206 ablaze on Erw Las in the village.

One crew from Chirk attended the scene and used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. The damage was confined to the engine bay.

A fire and rescue service spokesman told the Leader: “The cause was deliberate ignition and the car was stolen. North Wales Police have been advised.”

Nobody was injured as a result of the blaze.

North Wales Police are investigating the incident and anyone who saw anything suspicious can call 101 with reference number V090167.

