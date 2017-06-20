Man alleged to have been involved in Wrexham rooftop incident remanded in custody

A man alleged to have been involved in a rooftop incident at Wrexham on Sunday night – when it is said that slates were thrown at police officers – has been remanded in custody.

Derek John Roberts caused a disturbance in the dock at Flintshire Magistrates Court at Mold yesterday.

The court adjourned when Roberts, 34, initially refused to stand up and punched and kicked the wall of the dock and lay on the floor shouting and swearing.

Magistrates retired, the alarm sounded and additional custody officers entered the dock. After a few minutes Roberts was led to the cell block.

Roberts, of no fixed address, is charged with affray, possessing two knives, intimidating a witness, having contact with a female who he is prevented from seeing under a restraining order and criminal damage to roofing tiles of a house at Delfryn, Wrexham, owned by Wrexham Council, following an incident on Sunday night.

He is further charged with two public order offences and breaching a restraining order following an incident on June 10.

Details of the prosecution case were outlined by prosecutor Helen Tench. Justine McVitie did not apply for bail.

Magistrates remanded Roberts in custody to appear at a plea and case management hearing.

The incident on Sunday night is said to have come to a conclusion at 11.10pm after a police negotiator was called in.