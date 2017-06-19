 ad

Police in hunt after theft at Wrexham jewellery shop

Published date: 19 June 2017 |
Published by: Staff reporter
Police are hunting thieves who raided a town centre jewellery shop.
 
Officers were called at 3.23pm to reports that three males had smashed a window and stolen items at Martin Rees Jewellers in Chester Street, Wrexham.
 
The suspects made off on a motorbike which has since been found at Pentre Gwyn, Caia Park.
 
Sgt Victor Powell said: “No one was hurt during this incident and we are still assessing what goods have been stolen.
 
“In the meantime I would appeal to anyone who has information which could assist us, to contact North Wales Police as a matter of urgency on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference V090557.”

