Acrefair man warned he faces jail over drug convictions

A MAN has admitted a series of drugs offences – and possessing £25,000 cash as criminal property.

Lewis Richards was remanded in custody pending sentence when he appeared at Mold Crown Court on Friday.

Richards, of Maple Drive in Acrefair, admitted possessing cannabis, cannabis resin, ecstasy and cocaine with intent to supply.

Mold Crown Court heard police had recovered half a kilo of cannabis, 3.8 kilogrammes of cannabis resin, more than 320 grammes of ecstasy and about 70 grammes of cocaine.

Richards, 30, in a basis of plea claimed he was a custodian of the drugs for someone else, which was not accepted by the prosecution.

Judge Rhys Rowlands ordered a pre-sentence report and adjourned the case until next month.

He gave the prosecution time to serve additional evidence and said the sentencing judge should decide whether evidence needed to be called to establish on what basis he should be sentenced.

The judge told Richards that custody seemed inevitable and it would simply be a case of how long the sentence should be.