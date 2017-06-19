Fundraising efforts for young duo from Wrexham gather pace with successful fun run

A SPONSORED fun run has raised almost £1,000 for two Wrexham children battling serious illnesses.

The event, organised by children from Wrexham Pupil Referral Service, took place at Alyn Waters on Friday and aimed to raise funds to support six-year-old Jaxon Langford and four-year-old Dakota Roberts.

Wrexham AFC boss Dean Keates turned up to help get the fun run under way with Jaxon, while Reds mascot Wrex the Dragon was also present to support the youngsters.

Children from Wrexham Pupil Referral Service helped organise the event as they wished to help Jaxon and Dakota.

Jaxon was diagnosed with a stage four neuroblastoma in 2015. His parents, Gareth and Danielle Brindley-Langford, earlier this year received the devastating news the cancer was incurable.

Dakota has West Syndrome, a condition which can cause her to have up to 80 seizures a day.

Gareth, 35, said he and his family are extremely grateful for the funds, which will allow them to make memories with Jaxon during the palliative stage of his condition.

He added: “It was absolutely phenomenal, there were that many people there. As a family we’re keen to say a massive thanks to everyone, they should be proud of themselves.

“They didn't have to do it, and it was one of the kids who thought up to do it and the school went along with it. I’m still in shock they have done it – they are such lovely kids.

“We'd also like to thank Dean Keates and Wrex the Dragon for coming down, as we understand they had a busy day themselves.”

Darren Lee, headteacher at Wrexham Pupil Referral Service, praised the children for their efforts.

He said: "One of the pupils came up with an idea to help these two youngsters and it grew from there.

“They have a lot of difficulties themselves, so it has been quite a learning experience for them. They went to visit Jaxon and Dakota and they have really taken to them.

“We had a lot turn out from both of our departments, in Dodds Lane and Rhosddu Road. There were about 40 children and 20 staff, plus some parents came too.

“We’ve had £940 pledged which is fantastic, I was not expecting anywhere near that.

“The children have been the driving force behind this.

“They have done the sponsorship, the T-shirts, the printing. “