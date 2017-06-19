Mum’s shock over four-year-old Buckley boy's leukemia battle

A mother has spoken of how devastated she felt when she discovered her four-year-old son had leukemia and faced lengthy chemotherapy treatment.

Little Jacob Jones, of Buckley, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia about nine weeks ago.

This affects bone marrow and is also known as cancer of the white blood cells.

The Southdown Primary School pupil in Buckley has just started chemotherapy treatment, which he will have to go through for three years.

His mother Jen said: “I was devastated but shocked more than anything, because it’s just not something we would have expected.

“He’s doing so well. The hospital give you a book to give to your child which explains what’s going on for young children to understand.

“He obviously knows what he needs to know in terms of his illness.

“There will be rounds where it will be less intensive and he will have a break.

“If they treated it for a short amount of time it would come back, which is why it takes three years.”

The mum-of-three said Jacob loves school and attends every day for a few hours, apart from when he has to attend Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool for treatment.

The family travel there every week for Jacob to receive the care he needs.

Mrs Jones, 31, said a lot of people have “gone out of their way” for Jacob, with some of the parents at Southdown Primary having rallied together to give the youngster money to buy himself a present and gave him gifts to enjoy.

Jacob’s mum is now trying to raise awareness of leukemia and help children be diagnosed at an early stage through social media, as for months the doctors were unaware of how ill he was.

Jen added: “He started off in June with tonsillitis and the doctors gave him antibiotics but it was taking ages for him to recover.

“From January to March we took him five or six times because there were little things we noticed like he wasn’t really drinking a lot and not eating much and he was complaining of sore legs.

“I knew he wasn’t 100 per cent himself so we saw a different doctor because the others just kept saying it’s a bug, but he said I think it’s best we get it checked out.

“They tested his blood and that’s when they realised what it was.

“I just felt guilty and felt like it was something I did wrong when I found out he had cancer.”

Many of Jen and her husband Phil’s family and friends have been raising funds and awareness to help them through this difficult time.

Family friend Becky Buxton has organised a fun day at Mold Alexandra Football Club to raise as much money as possible for the family.

Proceeds will also go to Ward 3B at Alder Hey Children's Hospital, where there are many severely ill children undergoing grueling treatment.

Mrs Buxton said: “My husband Garry and I have known Jen and her husband for years.

“My litte boy is the same age as her son.

”We have got a few donations already for prizes.

“We want to give money to Phil and Jenny to help them get to Alder Hey because they have to go there every week and it must cost so much.

”The news was so unexpected and just so out of the blue. The family were so shocked.

“Jenny is doing so well.

“I really don’t think I’d be able to do it.”

Becky and Garry’s fun day will be held on Saturday, July 8 from 1pm at Mold Alexandra FC and a football match will kick-off at 3pm.

Entry on the day will cost £1 per person.

Children under three can attend for free.

For more information about the event visit www.facebook.com/events/1909276329319822/