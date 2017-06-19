Sneak thief from Greenfield was traced after leaving his bank card in vehicle

A BURGLAR entered people’s homes during the day while the victims were out in the gardens.

Josh Jack Boyes, who stole cash or bank cards which he then used or tried to use, received a three-year prison sentence.

Ironically, for one offence he was traced after leaving his own bank card inside a vehicle he unlawfully took from a farm in Mostyn.

Mold Crown Court heard Boyes, 24, faced a statutory three-year sentence because of his previous convictions.

Boyes, of Cilgant, Greenfield, admitted three house burglaries, two frauds, theft and taking a vehicle.

Judge Rhys Rowlands said that in March last year Boyes received a 21-month prison sentence for two burglaries in people’s homes.

On that occasion he had been liable to a three-year minimum, but the court found that would be unjust. It was said this was presumably because earlier burglaries were committed when he was aged 17.

He was released from prison and on licence when he went on to commit further burglary and other offences.

Judge Rowlands said the burglaries followed a pattern. When people were outside their homes in the garden he sneaked in with a view to stealing property.

On one occasion he had been confronted inside the house and there was a risk of confrontation in the other burglaries, the judge said.

He had committed a raft of offending which could not be said to be out of character because of his previous convictions.

Prosecuting barrister Matthew Curtis said the first offence was the taking of a Ford Ranger vehicle from a farm in Mostyn on March 17.

The vehicle was later returned – and Boyes was traced after he left his own bank card inside it.

A few days later Boyes burgled a house in Sandy Lane, Bagillt.

The owner was in the garden with friends, but they saw a man inside the lounge walking to the kitchen.

A friend went inside and confronted him, shouting at him to leave. The defendant ran out of the back door.

Mr Curtis said the following day Boyes did a similar thing at an address in Wrexham Road, Caergwrle. Again the owners were in the garden and the defendant went in through the kitchen door and stole cards and cash.

Cards were used to make contactless payments in shops in Mold.

On May 1 at Moel Gron in Bagillt, Boyes stole cash and a card from a kitchen while the occupants were outside. Again the card was used to make contactless payments.

Arrested at his mother’s home he made “a number of significant admissions” telling police that he had “done lots of jobs”.

Jemma Gordon, defending, said Boyes accepted he would be sent to prison. He had indicated guilty pleas in the magistrates’ court.

The defendant appreciated he was on licence at the time having been released from the previous prison sentence.

Unfortunately, on his release, he had fallen “back into his old ways.”

Since he had been remanded in custody for a month, he had been working every day in the kitchens and was using his time constructively.