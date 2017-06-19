Drink-driver ‘panicked’ and led police on chase through 30mph zone in Wrexham

A MOTORIST who was drink-driving and high on cocaine was pursued by police on a daylight car chase close to Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

Anthony Lee Lloyd, of Y Wern, Caia Park, pleaded guilty to four charges relating to the incident and he was bailed ahead of sentencing at Mold Crown Court next month.

Jim Neary, prosecuting, told Wrexham magistrates a trained police pursuit driver was attending another incident at about 11.30am on Thursday, June 1, when he spotted a black Peugeot 206 overtaking another car at speed on the brow of a hill on Watery Road, Wrexham.

The officer began a “spontaneous police pursuit” and followed the driver as he went the wrong way around a roundabout towards the hospital at speeds of about 50mph in a 30mph zone.

It was half-term and the officer said the roads were busy with vehicles and pedestrians going about their business.

It was not until he was by the bus stop outside the hospital that the driver stopped his vehicle.

There were four occupants in the car and the officer reported one was vomiting through shock, while the others looked upset.

The officer placed handcuffs on Lloyd, 31, who was identified as the driver.

A roadside breath test proved to be positive, with Lloyd giving a reading of 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal drink-drive limit is 35mcg.

Lloyd, who was also discovered to be driving his former partner’s car without third party insurance, told officers in interview he had panicked when he saw the police car and “put his foot down”.

He admitted drinking “a few tinnies and some vodka” the night before, as well as taking cocaine.

The defendant estimated it was about four hours since he had last drunk alcohol.

Ian Barnes, defending, said Lloyd, was a father-of-two and had gone through a “messy break-up”.

He took cocaine recreationally but believed it was “changing the person he is”.

“This is a wake-up call for him,” said Mr Barnes.

“It is a bizarre and foolish incident and he panicked because he knew he had been up drinking into the early hours.

“When he saw the blue lights he sought to drive away from the police but he did stop the vehicle of his own accord.”

Magistrates’ chairman Nicholas Colbourne ordered a pre-sentence report and sent the case for sentencing at Mold Crown Court on July 6.

Lloyd was released on unconditional bail and handed an interim order banning him from driving.