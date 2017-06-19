Woman punched ‘five or six times’ by drug addict at Wrexham Bus Station

A DRUG addict has been jailed after repeatedly punching a woman with learning difficulties at Wrexham Bus Station.

Appearing at Wrexham Magistrates Court, Patricia Ann Lloyd pleaded guilty to two further matters of theft after the court had found her guilty of assault in her absence the day previously when she failed to turn up and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Lloyd, of Stone Cottages, Marchwiel, was led to the cells after a lengthy hearing during which the court heard details of all three matters.

Jim Neary, prosecuting, described how on January 10, Carol Adamson was attending the Soup Kitchen on King Street, Wrexham, at about 5pm when she was confronted by two people – one of whom was Lloyd.

Lloyd, 33, repeatedly asked her for money and the man – who she knew as ‘Titch’ and was later named during the court proceedings as Mark Anthony Formstone – called Ms Adamson “a slut” when she refused, before staff asked them to leave.

Later that evening, Ms Adamson was sitting in the bus station with a man, referred to as ‘old man Jim’, when Lloyd walked over to her and punched her “five or six times” in the face.

Formstone was with her and was heard shouting “do some damage to her” and “smash her”, before two PCSOs were able to intervene.

Ms Adamson suffered a cut under her eye and extensive swelling to her face and had to attend hospital.

In a victim statement read to the court, Ms Adamson said: “I am frightened of being attacked again and am looking over my shoulder all the time.”

The court hear that on March 22, Lloyd was caught on CCTV at Marks and Spencer at Eagles Meadow placing a number of items of meat in a plastic bag to the value of £166.74.

On June 1, Lloyd had entered the Asda store in Queensferry where she loaded a trolley full of items including meat, hair products and alcohol to a value of £237.24 before attempting to leave the store.

When she was detained, Lloyd, who was already serving a 12-week suspended sentence for shoplifting which was imposed last November, gave her name as ‘Katy Smith’ and refused to comment on questions about the earlier assault.

Euros Jones, defending, said: “This is the perfect example of what drugs can do to anyone.

“She is in a position where she is lucky to be here at all as she has a blood clot on her leg and one on her lung.”

He said Lloyd and her partner Formstone both had drug problems which had been an issue for years.

The day before Lloyd’s appearance, Formstone was jailed for three thefts by the same court.

“He won’t be on the scene until November so this is her best chance and a golden opportunity to move away from the drug scene,” said Mr Jones.

He said Lloyd, who once represented Wales at karate, had the support of her mother now Formstone was in custody.

“She is determined to move away from the drug scene,” he added.

Asking to address the court, Lloyd said: “I know you’ve heard it a million times before but I really want a last chance.

“I don’t want that life anymore. I’m not a bad person and I want you to see that.”

But chairman of the bench Nicholas Colbourne said: “We find it impossible not to activate your suspended sentence as this was an extremely unpleasant incident.”

Activating Lloyd’s 12-week suspended sentence, Mr Colbourne added eight weeks for the assault and four weeks each for both thefts to run concurrently.

A two-year restraining order was also made for Lloyd not to approach or contact Ms Adamson and she was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115.