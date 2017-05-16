Wrexham teen raises £1,000 after having hair shaved off on MPS Awareness Day

A TEENAGER from Wrexham has raised more than £1,000 for charity by having her hair shaved off.

Eleanor Taraborelli, 19, took on the challenge on MPS Awareness Day to raise funds and awareness for the charity National MPS Society, which aims to find cures for MPS and related diseases.

Eleanor, who herself has MPS IV Morquio Syndrome, has so far received pledges for more than £1,500 of her £2,000 target and plans to keep on raising more.

After having her hair cut off by her hairdresser sister Laura at CS beauty academy in Johnstown, she told the Leader: “I was not nervous, it was amazing and my family were there with me.

“Thank you to all of my friends and family for their support. I’m hoping to keep fundraising and reach my target.”

Her mum Dawn said: “It went really well. She didn’t stop smiling all the way through it.

“Her sister cut it first and then went all over with the graders. It was a bit painful to watch and I had a tear in my eye, but I am just so proud of her.”

To find out more or to donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Eleanor-Taraborelli1.