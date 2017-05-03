‘Live on the Square’ is a big hit for Mold as hundreds enjoy the day

Bands entertained hundreds of people as part of a celebration on a town square.

Live on the Square, an event organised by volunteers with the help of Mold Town Council, was held in the town’s Daniel Owen Square on Sunday.

The organisers secured grant funding from the National Lottery to secure the viability of Live on the Square.

Dave Hill, Mold’s town centre manager, said the event was hugely successful.

He said: “It went really well and we were really pleased with how everything went.

”We had more than 600 people there and all the bands were great. We had a little bit of a shower at one point but overall it was really good.”

Mr Hill said the event was something they would look to do again in future.

He said: “Everybody there were very positive and the feedback on Facebook has also been really positive.

”This sort of event is what the square is made for and it is really pleasing to see it being used in this way.”

Cllr Anthony Parry, mayor of Mold, said: “This is the sort of event which Daniel Owen Square has been built for.

“We are pleased to have secured the help of the National Lottery to help fund the event and grateful to all of the community volunteers who have worked hard to make Live on the Square a reality.”

Ska band Skariad opened the show at 1pm, before they were followed by Hawker, Six Ton Dog, Sidewinder, Babylon Leaf and finishing with 50 Hertz at 8.05pm.