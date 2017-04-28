Bikers begin 1,000-mile charity ride around perimeter of Wales

Charity champions have set off on a 1,070 mile motorbike ride around the perimeter of Wales.

The annual RIDE Cymru 1,000 hit the road in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support on Thursday morning.

The riders, who have come from all over the UK to take part, will follow the navigable roadway perimeter of Wales over five consecutive days and – for the third year running – will wear fancy dress costume in the style of motorcycle legend Evel Knievel.

Organiser Jason Lewis, setting off from Holt, told the Leader just before departure: “The event has created a lot more interest this year, from both prospective entrants to people messaging from different parts of Wales asking if we are passing their area and what day and time.

“We look likely to reach our target of £5,000 before we set off so possibly we can match last year’s amount of £6,000 for Macmillan. it’s amazing to think that since I first thought up the event in 2012 we have now raised more than £30,000 for charity.

“I am looking forward to an amazing five day adventure around Wales, all entrants having a safe trip, creating lots of colour, noise and smiles, and raising funds for a very worthy cause in Macmillan.”

Video and images by Craig Colville / NWN Media

Mr Lewis added he wished to thank all of the event’s supporters and sponsors.

This year the event has also received celebrity participants, including Red Dwarf star Danny John-Jules, Unlikely Bikers show producer Steve Keys and David Hailwood, son of British Grand Prix motorcycle road racer Mike Hailwood.

In addition Mr Lewis said he was delighted when he received a message from the daughter of Evel Knievel, Alicia, in support of the event, which read: “I think it’s a real honour for my dad’s legacy to be part of such a fun event for charity. He would be very proud.”

The riders return to Holt at 4.30pm on Bank Holiday Monday, congregating at the Peal-O-Bells pub in Church Street.

For more details about the ride, visit www.ridecymru.com or search for the event pages on Facebook and Twitter. Or email info@ridecymru.com

To raise sponsorship, or make a donation to support the event, visit www.justgiving.com/cymru1000