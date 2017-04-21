Jordan White aims to continue red-hot form for Wrexham AFC

JORDAN WHITE wants his purple patch to continue against Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday.

The striker took his tally to four goals in three games by bagging a brace in the 3-1 victory at York City which ended Wrexham’s run of seven games without a win.

Leading scorer with six goals, White has hit some form and is making a strong case for a new contract.

“Obviously the most important thing for the team is getting the win, but me getting two goals, I am delighted,” said White.

“That is what I can do. Any striker goes through spells where they are scoring and goes through spells when they are not.

“I just want to get as many as I can and take it from there. At the end of the day I am a striker and that is what I am there to do.

“I have got more in my game than just that but I will get goals everywhere I go.

“I want a few more goals before the end of the season, there are two games left and we want to win every game from now to the end of the season.

“That is one ticked off so hopefully we go again.”

White was delighted to see the barren run end at York in front of 900 travelling fans and although Wrexham remain mid-table, he believes the future is bright at The Racecourse.

“We needed that,” added White. “The team was in a bit of a sticky spell and hadn’t won in seven games so it was good to get back on track and hopefully we can take that into the next game.

“You look at the following from the fans, it was unbelievable and that shows you the size of the club and where we should be.

“Hopefully we can keep battling away and take this form into next season.”