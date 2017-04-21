Wrexham AFC 'will not be going part-time' says boss Dean Keates

DEAN KEATES insists the move to a new training site is a big positive and has categorically denied there are plans for the club to go part-time.

Wrexham have approached the council with a view to setting up a training base at the Nine Acre site.

Keates believes the move is a positive step for Wrexham, who will be looking to challenge for promotion when they kick-off a 10th season in non-league.

“The club has been in transition, there have been a lot of changes since January,” said Keates.

“We have got the points we needed to get safe and a lot of work off the field ready to get the club in a position to be competitive for next season and Nine Acre has been massive for us to get it sorted.

“It is something we can get excited about and look forward to, it is our own training ground just a mile down the road.

“The club will not be going part-time – far from it.”

After leaving Colliers Park, which is owned by Glyndwr University, Wrexham began the current campaign using Lex’s Stansty Park.

Keates is delighted that the move to Nine Acre will mean that the club has it’s own training site.

“It is something that came up and it is something that we drove,” said Keates. “You look at the size of the site, it has got a nine foot fence all around and it is secure.

“There has been a lot of negativity said about jumpers for goalposts, we already own two sets of goalposts on wheels that are going down there and an order going in for another couple of sets to get every area specific and how we want it to be done.

“It is ours, Nine Acre will be solely for our use so we are in charge of our own destiny.

“On our side it is very positive. We will have all our equipment based down there and the lads will still get changed at The Racecourse which will be our base.”

“We are making a considerable investment to get the pitches up to the standard we need to get us ready for next season.”

Keates explained why a return to Colliers Park was ruled out.

“We have been back training on the pitches at Colliers Park, but we have always used the Racecourse as a base,” said Keates.

“The lads get changed here, showered, eat here and we do the analysis here. We have only used the pitches at Colliers, and it was the same at Stansty.

“Going forward, the possibility of being at Colliers was there but there are possibly different plans happening on that side so long term it wasn’t a viable option.

“We have got Nine Acre and what we need to do with the pitches it is going to come in less than half-price on what we’d have had to pay to train at Colliers.”

Wrexham face Dagenham and Redbridge in the final home game of the season on Saturday.

Having gone four matches without a win at The Racecourse, Keates wants to finish on a high.

“It is our last home game so we need to put a show on for the fans,” said Keates. “It has not been ideal over the last few weeks. I have to take responsibility with all the chopping and changing, it has always been an eye on next season and giving everyone a chance to stake a claim to still be here.”